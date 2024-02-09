Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.76. The stock had a trading volume of 368,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,437. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $506.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

