Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 193,325 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,325 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.97% of Frontdoor worth $23,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 230,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,375. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.91. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

