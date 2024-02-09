Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 2.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $184,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.50. 269,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.37. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

