Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises 1.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 1.88% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $88,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 154,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $713,605. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

