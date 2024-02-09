Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Crown were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 0.4 %

Crown stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 723,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.