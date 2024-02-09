Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,868,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,551,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 74.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 866,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,294,000 after purchasing an additional 368,757 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 110,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 625,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,806. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

