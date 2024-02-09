Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $21.78 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.14. 33,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

