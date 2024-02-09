Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,630 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $148,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $13,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.