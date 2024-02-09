Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,264 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

FI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

