Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up 1.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 1.06% of Morningstar worth $106,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,664. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $289.17.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,209 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

