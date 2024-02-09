Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 11,548 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,810 shares of company stock worth $12,108,463. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $51.82. 366,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,889. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

