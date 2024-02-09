Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 121,993 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,993 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 969,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,444. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

