Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 13,968 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 1.72% of Masimo worth $79,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $132,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

MASI stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.88. 171,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

