Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 64,801 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,801 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Nasdaq worth $124,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. 495,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

