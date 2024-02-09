Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $200.39 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.