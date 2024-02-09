Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Down 18.2%

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 76,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 47,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

