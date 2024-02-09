Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 4,287 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $72.74. 671,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

