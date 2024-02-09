London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading 0.2% Higher

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.05 and last traded at $111.50. 2,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.31.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

