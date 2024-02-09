Loopring (LRC) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Loopring (LRC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $328.11 million and $14.17 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Loopring Profile
Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,646,304 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.
Buying and Selling Loopring
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars.
