Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.33 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.350 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.86.
Lumentum Stock Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
