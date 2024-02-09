Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.33 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.350 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. 4,746,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,356. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.