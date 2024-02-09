Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50.
Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.
