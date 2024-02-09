Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.760-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.76-$1.86 EPS.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,217. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Macerich by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Macerich by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Macerich by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

