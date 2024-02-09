Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 98.10% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Madison Square Garden Entertainment updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MSGE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.98. 165,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

