Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.31. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,578,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 62.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,310,000 after acquiring an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

