Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.92 and last traded at $184.56. 609,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 458,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

