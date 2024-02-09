Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Magna International Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. 2,823,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,647. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 121.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

