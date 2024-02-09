Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.40. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2,839 shares trading hands.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
