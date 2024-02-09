Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.49

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.40. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2,839 shares trading hands.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 480,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.