Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 4,043 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Main International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Main International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Main International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Main International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,357,000.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

