Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 15,956,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,095,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -109.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

