Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.00-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.250 EPS.

Masco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $76.43.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

