MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $370.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.