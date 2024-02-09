Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

MAT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.89. 5,310,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,683. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $60,820,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 292,683.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 813,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 676,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $11,527,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

