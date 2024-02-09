Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Maximus also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,651. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $89.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 39.74%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 8,288.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Maximus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 36.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

