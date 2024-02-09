McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Andra AP fonden’s 9th Largest Position

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.9% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

McKesson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $501.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 275.97% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.