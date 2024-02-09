Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 8.1%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 16,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 879% from the average daily volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.
About Megaworld
Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.
