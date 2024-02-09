Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.96

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and traded as high as $160.64. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $159.25, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $165.04.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

