Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.00

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 102313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Merus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

