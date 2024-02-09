MetisDAO Price Reaches $91.74 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $91.74 or 0.00193394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $481.68 million and $18.70 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,445.56 or 1.00019161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003023 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 87.51439924 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $17,587,170.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

