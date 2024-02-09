Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS.
Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of MTD traded down $41.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,183.27. The company had a trading volume of 181,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,478. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,145.86.
Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International
In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
