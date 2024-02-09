Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

MTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded down $50.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,174.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,684. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,182.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,145.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.