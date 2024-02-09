M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.66

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $13.00. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 5,268 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

