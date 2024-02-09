Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.680-9.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.72-$8.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.26.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.52. 1,069,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $173.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

