Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.120-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.680-9.080 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,668. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.