Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,891. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MC

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.