Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,682. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

