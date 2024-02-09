Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,897,200.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $1,897,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,331,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $13.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $750.11. 383,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $609.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.15. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.08.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

