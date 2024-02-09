Moonbeam Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.77 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $323.39 million and $8.77 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,105,211,663 coins and its circulating supply is 827,287,671 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.