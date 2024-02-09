Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $318.52 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $318.52 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00026929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,105,175,495 coins and its circulating supply is 827,235,754 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

