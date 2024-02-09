MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
MySQUAR Trading Up ∞
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29.
MySQUAR Company Profile
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MySQUAR
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for MySQUAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySQUAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.