Nano Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $151.89 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,213.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00150238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.84 or 0.00529133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00256199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00165760 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.